1.2m expats to leave Saudi in 2020, report says

June 17, 2020 at 12:48 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
A picture taken during a guided tour with the Saudi military on June 13, 2019 shows passengers waiting for their flight at Abha airport in the popular mountain resort of the same name in the southwest of Saudi Arabia, one day after a Yemeni rebel missile attack on the civil airport wounded 26 civilians. - Saudi Arabia accused its arch-foe Tehran of ordering the missile strike on the airport on June 12, drawing promises of "stern action" from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Yemeni Huthi rebels. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)
Passengers wait for their flight at Abha airport in Saudi Arabia, 28 December 2019 [FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images]
Some 1.2 million foreign workers will leave Saudi Arabia this year due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a report from the Jadwa Investment company has revealed.

According to the publication, nearly 178,000 expatriates have submitted requests to the Saudi Ministry of Interior to leave the kingdom between 22 April and 3 June, while more than 323,000 expatriates have already left this year.

The report expected the hospitality, restaurant, food services, administrative and support activities including building services, travel agencies, rent, leasing and security sectors to witness the largest number of expat departures.

Report: Foreign remittances from Saudi down 20% in 4 years

The least affected sectors are agriculture, education, health, financial services and information technology.

As many as ten million expatriates, mostly from Asia and other parts of the Arab world, live in Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom has recorded 136,315 cases of coronavirus including 1,052 deaths.

