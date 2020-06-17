Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel, Greece to resume tourism in August

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (C), Greek Cypriot administration leader Nicos Anastasiades (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) pose for a photo prior to the signing of the EastMed agreement in Athens, Greece, 2 January 2020 [Yiannis Liakos/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced yesterday that tourism between the two countries will resume on 1 August if the coronavirus precautions permit, Anadolu reported.

Netanyahu said Tel Aviv will allow international flights to resume on 1 August with Greece and Cyprus being the first destinations.

Mitsotakis arrived in Israel yesterday on a one-day visit along with a cabinet delegation.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that three memoranda of understanding were signed during the visit in the fields of cybersecurity, agriculture and tourism.

