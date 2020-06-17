Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Yemen government calls for UN to relocate office from Houthi-controlled Hudaydah

June 17, 2020 at 12:43 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, UN, Yemen
UN aid relief arrives at the port of Hudaydah, Yemen on 4 February 2017 [Yemeni Activist‏/Twitter]
UN aid relief arrives at the port of Hudaydah, Yemen on 4 February 2017 [Yemeni Activist‏/Twitter, File photo]
 June 17, 2020 at 12:43 pm

The internationally recognised Yemeni government yesterday demanded the headquarters of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) be relocated from the Houthi-controlled Red Sea port to a neutral area.

The Yemeni news agency, SABA, said this came during a telephone call between the Foreign Minister, Muhammad Al-Hadrami, and Swedish special envoy to Yemen, Peter Semneby.

UNMHA is tasked with overseeing the peace agreement in signed between the Yemeni government and opposition Houthis.

Yemen’s port city of Hudaydah has a strategic importance as it is considered the country’s main gateway for humanitarian aid.

The Hudaydah ceasefire and troop redeployment agreement was reached in 2018 at peace talks in Sweden, as a trust-building measure to pave the way for talks to end the war.

READ: UN envoy to organise virtual meeting between Yemen’s rival parties

Categories
International OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaUNYemen
Show Comments
Show Comments