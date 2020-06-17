Yemen government calls for UN to relocate office from Houthi-controlled Hudaydah

The internationally recognised Yemeni government yesterday demanded the headquarters of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) be relocated from the Houthi-controlled Red Sea port to a neutral area.

The Yemeni news agency, SABA, said this came during a telephone call between the Foreign Minister, Muhammad Al-Hadrami, and Swedish special envoy to Yemen, Peter Semneby.

UNMHA is tasked with overseeing the peace agreement in signed between the Yemeni government and opposition Houthis.

Yemen’s port city of Hudaydah has a strategic importance as it is considered the country’s main gateway for humanitarian aid.

The Hudaydah ceasefire and troop redeployment agreement was reached in 2018 at peace talks in Sweden, as a trust-building measure to pave the way for talks to end the war.

