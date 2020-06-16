UN envoy to organise virtual meeting between Yemen’s rival parties

The United Nations envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths will hold a virtual meeting between the internationally-recognised government and the Houthi group to discuss resuming the peace process, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The site said Griffiths resumed on Sunday evening his consultations to revive the stalled peace process and stop the war in the country.

The Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter that Minister Youssef Bin Alawi received a call from the UN official in which he was briefed on the international body’s efforts to bring peace to Yemen, and praised the Omani support for those efforts.

معالي #يوسف_بن_علوي_بن_عبدالله يتلقى اتصالاً من مارتن جريفيث مبعوث الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة ويطلع معاليه على الجهود التي تقوم بها الأمم المتحدة لإحلال السلام باليمن ويشكر السلطنة على دعمها المتواصل لهذه الجهود،وأكد معاليه استمرار هذا الدعم بما يحقق تطلعات الشعب اليمني الشقيق. pic.twitter.com/wgNaAEV8g3 — وزارة الخارجية (@MofaOman) June 14, 2020

According to the Gulf state, Alawi reiterated his country’s support for the peace process in Yemen in order to achieve the people’s aspirations.

Griffiths is scheduled to brief the UN Security Council within the next two days on the developments on the Yemen peace process.

