Ex-Algerian police commander ‘contacts Western intelligence agencies for asylum’

A French website covering intelligence matters has claimed that a former commander of Algeria’s Gendarmerie has made contact with officials in France and Spain with a view to seeking asylum. According to Maghreb Intelligence, General Al-Ghali Belkassir has given up on his hope of returning to Algeria.

Furthermore, the site claims that officials in Algeria are preparing the documentation for an international arrest warrant to be issued against Belkassir and his wife, the former judge Fatiha Bokhras in connection with investigations into corruption.

The new regime in command of the armed forces in Algeria is in the process of dismantling the structures associated with former Chief of Staff the late Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah. This, apparently, makes it impossible for Belkassir to go home.

Maghreb Intelligence suggests that the former police chief has a great deal of information which could incriminate many senior Algerian officials of involvement in bribery and corruption. He is said to be ready to use this information as a bargaining chip in his discussions with intelligence officials in France and Spain over his application for political asylum.

