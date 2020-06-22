Saudi man kills Egyptian national after parking dispute in Jeddah

A Saudi citizen killed a young Egyptian man during a fight over a parking space in Jeddah on Friday, the Egyptian government said.

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Manpower and Immigration, the incident took place when Ahmed Al-Taher, a 26-year-old Egyptian expatriate who works as a sales representative in Saudi Arabia, was parking his car near the Saudi man’s house.

Eyewitnesses stated that Al-Taher died at the scene when the Saudi citizen reportedly pulled out his gun and shot him in the head shortly after a dispute over parking.

The body of the Egyptian young man was transferred to Jeddah Hospital. The Egyptian consulate in Jeddah confirmed the arrest of the suspect, adding that it is closely following the investigations into the incident.

