Lebanon accuses Shia scholar of meeting Israel officials

Lebanese Public Prosecution has accused prominent Shia scholar Sayyed Ali Al Amin of meeting with Israeli officials in Bahrain, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported yesterday.

The accusations also included attacks on the resistance, its martyrs, continuous incitement to hate among sects, spreading sedition and attacking principles of Ja’fari Shia sect.

This came after a complaint was filed against him by citizens Nabih Awada, Shawqi Awada, Khalil Nasrallah and Hussein Al-Dirani.

In 2019, Al-Amin attended a conference on dialogue among religions held in Bahrain which was organised by the King Hamad Centre for Peaceful Coexistence in cooperation with Works and Religious Freedom Institution in Washington.

Former Israeli Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar attended the conference along with 60 other religious clerics from different countries, including Kuwait, Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan.

Replying on the claims, Al Amin said: “I attended this conference along with many other clerics, in addition to the Lebanese Ambassador to Bahrain and other ambassadors.”

He reiterated: “There was no personal meeting with any Jewish people who attended the conference on the second day, and I was not aware of their attendance on the first day.”

Al-Amin stressed that these defamation campaigns came as a result of his long-standing stance against the Iranian expansion in Lebanon and the region and calling for involving Hezbollah with the Lebanese army in order to establish only one military institution in the country.