Rouhani sets Tehran's conditions for returning to Washington negotiations

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani set a number of conditions for his country’s return to the nuclear deal negotiations with the US.

This came in response to US statements of preparations for the negotiations with Iran, issued by Rouhani during his participation in a government meeting on Wednesday.

Rouhani confirmed that Tehran is ready to negotiate with Washington at the P5 + 1 table, but that Washington must apologise and compensate for Iran’s losses.

“The path of negotiations with the US is easy, but it also depends on the US’ return to the nuclear deal and implementation of all of their obligations,” added Rouhani.

He continued: “If the US is serious and not lying about their call for negotiations, then the way is paved. Instead of all these statements, they should apologise and return to international decisions, and they will then see how Iran will move within the framework of justice, fairness, law and international decisions.”

Rouhani expressed his surprise at the US statements, remarking: “The US side is the one that withdrew from the nuclear deal negotiations.”

