Iran criticises Saudi Arabia over Hajj management for this year

Iran has criticised Saudi Arabia as it announced that restrictions put in place to tackle the coronavirus mean only Muslims living in the kingdom will be allowed to complete the Hajj pilgrimage this year, RT reported yesterday.

“We wish that the Saudi government had dealt with the issue of the Hajj for this year in a better way,” Iranian Hajj Organisation said in a statement.

It added: “Saudi Arabia should have listened to the views of other Islamic countries and benefited from their cooperation in solving the problem which is a result of a worldwide pandemic.”

The organisation said that it had prepared itself very well this year in a way that is compatible with the precautious health measures that could have protected its pilgrims from the coronavirus.

RT reported that Tehran and Saudi had signed an agreement earlier this year that set the number of Iranian pilgrims as 87,500.

On Sunday, Head of the Iranian Hajj Organisation, Rida Rashidian, said that the Saudi Hajj officials do not reply to his organisation’s messages and queries about the pilgrimage.