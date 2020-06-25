Workers at billionaire’s company told to forgo wages or be sacked

Workers at Egypt’s National Iron and Steel Products Company have been asked to choose between forgoing their wages and losing their jobs, Arabi21.com reported on Wednesday. The company is one of the largest steel companies in the Suez Governorate, and is owned by the family of Coptic billionaire Naguib Sawiris.

According to a union official, “The management of the company reinstated 250 workers after they were obliged to sign a pledge not to request their wages and waive all their demands related to their share of the company’s revenue.” He added that they would be laid off if they protested or asked for their rights again.

Another worker, who refused to give his name, said that, “The company excluded between 50 to 60 workers and decided to end their employment, including 26 from the union committee.” He told Arabi 21 that the management had filed complaints against the employees at the State Security Court, accusing them of striking and undermining state projects.

However, it was pointed out that most of these workers did not take part in the strike and accompanying protests because they had been already laid off at least 10 days before they took place.

