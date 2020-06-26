EU ‘concerned’ about rise in number of child victims of war in Yemen

The European Union expressed its concern on Thursday about the increasing number of child victims of the conflict in Yemen. An EU spokesperson said that civilians, including children, are bearing the burden of intensified hostilities in the country.

“All attacks against civilians are unacceptable,” said the spokesperson, “and the number of child victims of the conflict in Yemen is alarming.”

The EU underlined its request to urge all parties to initiate political talks under the auspices of the UN. It noted its full support for the UN Special Envoy’s efforts in this regard.

The comments were made in a statement published on the EU’s website, which condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia. “[The Kingdom] was targeted by several drones and ballistic missiles earlier this week, and the European Union condemns this random attack on Saudi cities.”

The EU pointed out that the recent cross-border attack is “inconsistent” with the efforts of envoy, supported by the European Union and its member states, to reach a ceasefire and resume political negotiations.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition announced the interception of eight booby-trapped drones launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia on Monday evening, as well as the destruction of four ballistic missiles at dawn on Tuesday that were targeting a number of regions in the Kingdom.

