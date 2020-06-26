Israel Defence Forces pressure non-Jews to convert, despite court criticism

The Israel Defence Forces continue to put pressure on non-Jews to convert to Judaism, despite criticism from the country’s high court and a move to ban the practice two years ago, the Times of Israel has reported. The IDF Education Corps and military rabbinate reportedly have a list of soldiers who are not recognised as Jews under Israeli law, marking them as potential converts.

Commanders are able to be approached to encourage soldiers under their command to attend the Nativ course which, according to its website, “deals with defining and strengthening Israeli-Jewish-Zionist identity.” This exposes students “to a rich world of content including Jewish History, Zionism and Israel, Bible Study, Jewish Philosophy… and more.”

Previously, the IDF had agreed not to require non-Jewish soldiers to participate in the course; they only had to attend. In 2018, however, the army agreed to drop the requirement after a petition filed by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) calling for its removal, which prompted criticism of the practice from High Court judges.

READ: Thousands of Israelis protest against annexation in Tel Aviv

The petition was filed in the name of First Lieutenant Stanislav Yurovski, who complained that he had been pressured continually to attend the course and consider conversion. Yurovski claimed that commanders told him that converting would improve his life because, “It’s better here [in Israel] for Jews.”

According to the petition, the army inundates non-Jewish soldiers “with repeated offers to deepen their Israeli and Jewish identity and for them to convert during their service… these offers do not stop, even when they declare that they do not want to convert.”

ACRI attorney Tal Hassan said that the army should not be allowed to pressure non-Jewish soldiers into converting. “There are different ways to inform soldiers about the army conversion course, including websites or a one-time conversation at the recruitment centre. A policy whose substance is pressuring soldiers to convert to Judaism is beyond the pale.”

Despite plans to scrap the requirement, however, testimony from a veteran female army officer published by the Times of Israel confirms that the practice is still in place. The article raises concerns that the practice violates freedom of religion, “and shows a lack of respect to the identity and culture of soldiers who are not Jewish.”

READ: 45 days community service for Israel soldier who killed Palestinian