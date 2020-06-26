Portuguese / Spanish / English

Libya defence minister to Sisi: Nothing will stop our progress towards Sirte

June 26, 2020 at 8:54 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Europe & Russia, Libya, News, Russia
People carry a crossed out image of President of Egypt Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi during a protest against him following his intervention threat at Martyrs Square in Tripoli, Libya on 21 June 2020. [Hazem Turkia - Anadolu Agency]
The Ministry of Defence of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) said it will continue in its moves to recapture the eastern city of Sirte from the forces of renegade General Khalifa Haftar despite the warning of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi that the city represents a “red line” for his country.

“No red lines can hinder the progress of our forces’ advancing towards Sirte,” said Salah Al-Din AlNamroushUndersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, in an interview published by the Anadolu Agency yesterday.

AlNamroush stressed that the GNA’s objective is to defeat Haftar’s Libyan National Army and take control of the entire city located 450 kilometres east of the capital Tripoli.

He continued: “The GNA’s forces are at the gates of Sirte, and the liberation process has not been delayed. Our forces are doing some preparations on the outskirts of the city.”

“We are a government that seeks to reconcile and reach a political solution, in order to avoid bloodshed. However, the aggressor did not abide by all previous agreements, and all attempts to establish the ceasefire have failed, but we still insist on pursuing the political and military path.”

Asked about the “Cairo Declaration” put forward by Al-Sisi after his ally Haftar suffered large losses in Tripoli, the GNA official said: “We have no comment on it. We are open to suggestions and have good relations with all countries that have not interfered in our internal affairs and did not violate Libyan sovereignty.”

He accused the UAE of interfering in Libyan affairs and providing military support to Haftar’s forces, while condemning Russia’s use of mercenaries to support the LNA.

