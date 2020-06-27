Sudan to receive $1.8 bn financial aid

Sudan’s Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih announced on Friday that the Sudan Partnership Conference, which was held under the auspices of Germany, provided financial aid to the country estimated at $1.8 billion.

A press statement issued by the Council of Ministers stated: “The minister of information and the government spokesman stressed that through this conference, Sudan found significant financial support that included cash and in-kind financial aid and debt exemption,” revealing that “the financial support is in the range of $1.8 billion,” according to Sputnik news agency.

“This support will help to solve many economic problems, especially as it is allocated for the programme of supporting families through cash transfer,” added Salih.

“The work of the Sudan Partnership Conference, organised by the German government in Berlin, have achieved great success proven by the broad representation and high-level partnerships of more than 40 countries,” stressed Salih, noting that “the main objective of this conference is to reintegrate Sudan into the international community. This has successfully been achieved, as Sudan returned as an active and recognised member of the international community.

Salih expressed: “We do not want to delude ourselves and the Sudanese people that our economic problems have been solved,” adding that “the conference provided support that helps the government to overcome the economic problems facing it.”

According to Salih: “We know that the aid needs a period of time in order to be realised, and it will not be achieved overnight, but it reflects confidence in the government and its programmes for the transitional period, including economic reform programmes.”