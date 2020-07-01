Ex-Sudan FM arrested for ‘involvement in sabotage operations’

Sudanese media confirmed on Monday evening the arrest of former Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour.

According to informed sources, local media indicated that Ghandour was detained under suspicion of his involvement in planning sabotage operations, according to Rakoba News.

The Sudan’s transitional government announced the arrest of leaders of the National Conference Party and the dissolved Islamic Movement, who were planning hostile operations on Sunday.

Mohamed Diaa El-Din, a leader in the umbrella opposition Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), said that pro-regime military leaders were planning a military coup in the country, issuing calls for demonstrations and several were arrested.

Diaa El-Din added in an interview with Sputnik on Monday: “We expected some people from the former regime to cause chaos and sabotage … and we have set a number of measures for such a scenario, including the security and military deployment to block the way to those conspiracies that are targeting the revolution.”

On 21 August, Sudan entered a 39-month transitional period that ends with elections, during which power is shared by both the Military Council and the FFC, the leader of the popular movement.

