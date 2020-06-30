US embassy in Sudan calls for peaceful protests

The US Embassy in Khartoum urged demonstrators participating in today’s mass protests to commit to peace.

This came in a statement posted on Facebook on the eve of calls for mass protests to “correct the path of the revolution” in Sudan.

The statement said: “The U.S. embassy is aware of calls among the Sudanese people to exercise their right to demonstrate, which they strived to obtain, in a peaceful gathering to express their views on 30 June.”

The embassy added that it encourages the demonstrators to protest “peacefully”.

The statement also called on “the Sudanese to ratify the draft constitution, provide support for a successful transition to democracy, and hold elections in 2022.”

On Saturday, the Security Committee of Khartoum State decided to close all the bridges without exceptions for today on 29 and 30 June.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) has recently called for organising mass protests to “correct the path” and achieve the merits of the revolution that overthrew former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir.

