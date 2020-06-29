Roads closed in Khartoum as Sudan braces for mass protests

Roads in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, leading to the General Command of the Armed Forces have been closed as a precautionary measure in response to calls by activists to hold a million-man protest tomorrow, Russia Today (RT)’s Arabic news website reported.

Sudanese security forces have tightened security measures and procedures and launched a precautionary search campaign. They are currently on high alert, the site reported.

Central Khartoum is also being emptied of street vendors and shops have been closed.

A number of political forces, including the Sudanese Professionals Association and the Resistance Committees, have called for a mass protest to demand “correcting the revolution’s path” and reforming the security apparatuses.

Sudan is currently ruled by a Sovereignty Council that comprises 11 military and civilian members, and is headed by army general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. A popular revolution that erupted in December 2018 eventually led to the ouster of the country’s long-serving President Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019. Al-Bashir had risen to power in 1989 after leading a military coup that ousted a democratically-elected government.

