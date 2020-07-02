Greek Foreign Minister visits Tobruk

The Foreign Minister of Greece, Nikos Dendias, arrived in the Libyan city of Tobruk on Wednesday following a two-day visit to Tunisia, Anadolu has reported.

According to the pro-Khalifa Haftar Libyan TV, Dendias is scheduled to meet with Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the nominally dissolved Libyan parliament in the city.

Media reports claim that the minister’s visit is part of Greece’s efforts to broker a ceasefire between renegade Field Marshal Haftar’s militia and the army of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli. His efforts, explained diplomatic sources, will be based on the findings of the Berlin Conference held in January, to which Haftar did not commit.

Haftar’s militia has attacked Tripoli and other Libyan cities run by the GNA for more than a year. Lately, however, forces loyal to the government have pushed his militia back and liberated several cities, prompting many international envoys to go to Libya in order to mediate a ceasefire. Most Western and regional countries have called for a peaceful solution to the conflict.

