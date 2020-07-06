190 Libya military students head to Turkey for training

Libyan forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) announced that 190 students from Tripoli Military College, which was bombed by the forces of renegade General Khalifa Haftar early this year, left the country to complete their studies in Turkey.

The spokesman of the Military College, Brigadier Pilot Said Al-Malti, said on Saturday that “the two batches of new recruits and the advanced level students who were targeted by Haftar’s air forces during their training at the College early this year, left the country on Friday to continue their studies in a military college in Turkey.”

In January, the Military College in Tripoli was subjected to a missile attack, which killed 30 students and injured 33 others. The GNA said at the time that the attack was carried out by a Chinese-made drone that the UAE provided to Haftar’s army.

Al-Malti explained that “the batch of new recruits includes 25 students and their studies will take 22 months, while the batch of advanced level students includes 165 students and their study will take 5 months.”

Turkey has been militarily supporting the GNA in its battle to reverse advances made by Haftar’s force.

