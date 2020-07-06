EU ministers to stop visiting Israel if annexation goes ahead

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi yesterday warned that annexation might cause Israel’s relations with Jordan and the European Union to deteriorate, Arab48 reported.

According to the website, the EU has discussed punishing action against Israel if it goes ahead with annexation, noting that the punishment could include a halt of foreign ministers’ visits to Israel, halt in dispatching students and cancelling scientific scholarships in Israel.

During a conference held by the Israeli Hebrew newspaper Maariv, Ashkenazi said: “We recommend listening to political, legal and security evaluations before taking any decision.”

He warned of the deterioration of Israel’s relations with Jordan and the EU, “we recommend that everything is done through talks.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had set 1 July as the date to start annexation of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley, this however was postponed as no agreement could be made on the endeavour with US officials.

Palestinians believe Israel’s plan will see the occupation state illegally seize 30 per cent of the West Bank. They have said they are no longer bound by treaties agreed with Israel if annexation goes ahead.

