Israel strikes dairy farm in Gaza

July 6, 2020 at 12:44 pm
Israeli aircrafts last night bombed several agricultural sites to the east of the besieged Gaza Strip.
Helicopters and F-16 fighter jets were used to send at least five rockets across the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood to the east of Gaza City.
WAFA reported that the Israeli artillery fired two shells at another plot of agricultural land to the northeast of the Al-Shujaiyya neighbourhood.
Palestinians who went to check on their property this morning discovered that a dairy farm had been destroyed in the attack, the windows of the farmer’s house also shattered as a result of the force of the attack.
No human casualties were reported.
READ: Gaza restarts classes to teach the Quran
Show Comments