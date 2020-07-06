Israel strikes dairy farm in Gaza, on 6 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israel strikes dairy farm in Gaza, on 6 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israel strikes dairy farm in Gaza, on 6 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israel strikes dairy farm in Gaza, on 6 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israel strikes dairy farm in Gaza, on 6 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israel strikes dairy farm in Gaza, on 6 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israel strikes dairy farm in Gaza, on 6 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israel strikes dairy farm in Gaza, on 6 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israel strikes dairy farm in Gaza, on 6 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Israeli aircrafts last night bombed several agricultural sites to the east of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Helicopters and F-16 fighter jets were used to send at least five rockets across the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood to the east of Gaza City.

WAFA reported that the Israeli artillery fired two shells at another plot of agricultural land to the northeast of the Al-Shujaiyya neighbourhood.

Palestinians who went to check on their property this morning discovered that a dairy farm had been destroyed in the attack, the windows of the farmer’s house also shattered as a result of the force of the attack.

No human casualties were reported.

