Gaza to send doctors to help face West Bank tackle coronavirus

The Palestinian Minister of Health in the besieged Gaza Strip has today decided to dispatch a team of doctors to the occupied West Bank to help fight the coronavirus.

In a press release, a copy of which sent to MEMO, Deputy Health Minister in Gaza Dr Yousef Abu Al-Rish said: “A well-qualified team of physicians are preparing to travel to the West Bank to help their colleagues fight the coronavirus.”

The “different challenges make it necessary for us to stand united against the pandemic,” he continued.

This came after a sharp rise of the number of coronavirus cases in the occupied West Bank, particularly in occupied Hebron.

Israel reimposes restrictions after COVID-19 spike

In the last 24 hours, 306 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the occupied West Bank, including 278 in Hebron alone.

Meanwhile, Gaza has not recorded any new cases for more than three weeks.

While Gaza has started to ease the lockdown, the West Bank reinstated a stricter lockdown in several provinces yesterday, blaming the hike in numbers on Israel’s weak measures to restrict movement.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Kila, who runs the ministry in the West Bank, said: “We are doing our best to fight the coronavirus.”