Algeria’s Tebboune to announce plan to revive economy

Algerian officials are working on an economic recovery plan which will help the country tackle the crisis it is facing as a result of the drop in global oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, President Abdelmajid Tebboune held a working session with Prime Minister Abdel Abdelaziz Djerad, the ministers of finance, energy, industry, energy and mining, trade and agriculture, as well as secretary of state in charge of planning, according to a statement issued by the presidency.

The statement pointed out that the economic recovery plan will be presented in full to the Council of Ministers during its next meeting.

Tebboune announced that “the final plan for economic and social recovery will be presented to all Algerian economic actors, after its approval by the Council of Ministers as a roadmap with definite deadlines for its implementation.”

The presidential statement stated that the economic plan must preserve the social characteristics of the country and protect the purchasing power of citizens, especially the most vulnerable groups.

