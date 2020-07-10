Libya does not accept UAE interference in political dialogues, says UN delegate

Libya’s delegate to the UN, Taher Al-Sunni, has said that his country no longer accepts the UAE’s presence in its political dialogues. Al-Sunni made his comment during his speech at the UN Security Council session on Libya in New York on Wednesday.

“The UAE is involved with absolute certainty in supporting the failed coup attempt in Libya, and it is threatening international peace and security in several places,” he explained. “It has not been able, until today, to refute what was stated in UN reports against it, and we no longer accept its presence in our political dialogues.”

In May, a confidential UN report published in part by some American media outlets documented the fact that the UAE had established an air bridge to supply weapons to its ally in Libya, Khalifa Haftar. The renegade field marshal was provided with helicopters and drones to improve the capabilities of his militia.

The Libya delegate also condemned the “threats” made by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to interfere in the Libyan issue and militarise local tribes.

“Some countries have been promoting unrealistic unilateral initiatives with no input from the parties concerned, making statements and threats of direct intervention,” Al-Sunni noted. “We totally condemn and reject the drawing of ‘red lines’ inside our territory, and the threats to arm the youth of our tribes to fight their brothers inside Libya under the pretext of preserving Egypt’s national security.” He stressed that Libya will face any assault with firmness and strength.

On 20 June, Al-Sisi said in a televised speech that the Egyptian army may carry out “external military missions if necessary,” and claimed that “any direct intervention in Libya has international legitimacy.” This statement sparked outrage in Libya and prompted international criticism.

Following the victories of forces loyal to the Government of National Accord against Haftar’s militia, Egypt recently launched the so-called “Cairo Declaration to resolve the Libyan crisis”. It was met with firm rejection by the GNA and other governments.

