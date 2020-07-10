Nicaragua rejects Israel’s annexation plans, stands with Palestine

Nicaragua rejected Israel’s plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank warning there will be no peace and stability in the region until the Palestinian people establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

An official statement delivered by the Nicaraguan government noted that it has been monitoring with concern Israel’s recent actions and violations that are fueling potential instability in order to implement its illegal annexation plans.

The Central American country affirmed the international consensus regarding the application of international law and the terms of reference of the peace process.

It has therefore become necessary to redouble efforts towards achieving the two-state solution to prevent the conflict worsening to unprecedented levels, urged the Nicaraguan government.

READ: Why did Netanyahu pull back on annexation?

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there as illegal.

Israel was due to begin annexing settlements in the occupied West Bank earlier this month, however, uncertainty surrounds Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s position in light of widespread international rejection of the plan along with differences with the US administration on its application.

Moreover, in the statement, the Central American state made clear its solidarity for the rights of Palestinians and the liberation of Palestine.

Palestine and Nicaragua established diplomatic relations in early 1980.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants welcomed the Republic of Nicaragua’s firm stance rejecting the annexation plan.