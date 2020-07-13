Hamas praises Chile for stand against Israel’s annexation of West Bank

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has praised the resolution passed by the Senate in Chile calling for a boycott of all Israeli goods in response to the planned annexation of large parts of the occupied West Bank.

The lawmakers in Chile approved a resolution urging President Sebastian Pinera Echenique to pass a boycott law to ban commercial activity with companies operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qasem urged all governments to turn their opposition to the annexation plan into practical steps by imposing sanctions on the Israeli occupation and prosecuting its leaders.

The growing international rejection of the Israeli annexation move confirms that the US and Israel are isolated in their current position, Qasem stressed.

