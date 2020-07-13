Red Cross warns that two-thirds of Yemenis have no food

The International Committee of the Red Cross warned on Saturday that two-thirds of Yemenis do not have food, and almost as many have no access to health care.

In a series of statements on Twitter, the ICRC added that 58 per cent of Yemenis have no access to clean water, and 11 per cent suffer from acute malnutrition.

The aid organisation pointed out the enormity of the situation in Yemen by noting that 30.5 million people live in the war-torn country.

Earlier on Saturday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Yemen warned that, “Without urgent funding, life-saving aid to millions of people in Yemen will stop in the next few weeks, putting them at risk of starvation.”

OCHA added that 20 million Yemenis are currently suffering from food insecurity, stressing that the situation cannot wait and requires urgent action by the international community.

