Haifa Wehbe accuses ex-manager of stealing $4m

Renowned Lebanese singer and actress, Haifa Wehbe, has filed a lawsuit against her former business manager, Mohamed Waziri, accusing him of stealing 62 million Egyptian pounds ($4 million) from her bank account using a power of attorney that she had granted him to collect her fees from producers and party organisers.

Wehbe also accused Waziri of storming her house, adding that the head of the Sheikh Zayed City Police Department in Giza Governorate failed to perform his duties to document the incident.

The actress said her lawyers filmed the incident and filed a complaint with the Ministry of Interior.

Wehbe has been locked in a legal battle with Waziri, who alleges the pair married, claims the singer denies.

