Ethiopia dam talks end without success

The closing session of the technical and legal committees of the Renaissance Dam negotiations ended without agreement.

According to Al Jazeera, Egyptian Foreign Minister o said that his country regretted the failure to reach an agreement.

“Egypt has provided a tremendous level of flexibility and understanding. However, the negotiations ended again without reaching an agreement.”

Shoukry told Egyptian media that Ethiopia had not expressed a desire to reach a full agreement on the Renaissance Dam.

Sudan, meanwhile, said it would submit its final report on the talks and include Khartoum’s position on the outstanding issues ahead of a mini African summit which is expected to be held next week to discuss the dam.

Informed sources indicated that the differences concerning the dam related to the filling of its reservoir during periods of drought, prolonged drought and lack of rain.

Egypt is concerned about the impact of Ethiopia’s dam on its annual share of Nile waters, while Addis Ababa says the structure is necessary to generate electricity and help the country become self-sufficient.