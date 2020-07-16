Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

BREAKING: Court rules ‘Daesh bride’ Shamima Begum allowed to return to the UK

July 16, 2020 at 10:56 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Syria, UK
Renu Begum, eldest sister of Shamima Begum, 15, holds her sister's photo as she is interviewed by the media at New Scotland Yard, as the relatives of three missing schoolgirls believed to have fled to Syria to join Daesh have pleaded for them to return home, on 22 February 2015 in London, England. [Laura Lean - WPA Pool/Getty Images]
Renu Begum, eldest sister of Shamima Begum, 15, holds her sister's photo as she is interviewed by the media at New Scotland Yard, as the relatives of three missing schoolgirls believed to have fled to Syria to join Daesh have pleaded for them to return home, on 22 February 2015 in London, England. [Laura Lean - WPA Pool/Getty Images]
 July 16, 2020 at 10:56 am

Shamima Begum, a UK woman who joined Daesh in 2015 as a teenager, has today won her appeal to be allowed to return to the UK.

Dubbed a “Daesh bride” for having left the UK to marry a member of the terror group, British-born Shamima was 15 years old at the time of her departure. She was stripped of her British citizenship on national security grounds four years later.

She claimed the decision to strip her of citizenship was unlawful and took legal action against the Home Office, arguing she had been left stateless.

Now 20, Shamima today won a court ruling allowing her to return to the UK to contest the government’s decision to revoke her nationality.

During her time in a Syrian refugee camp, while unable to return to the UK, Shamima’s newborn son died, he was the third of her children to die since she arrived in the war-torn country in 2015.

READ: Isn’t it time to revoke Asma Al-Assad’s British citizenship? 

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsSyriaUK
Show Comments
Middle East Monitor - No Way to Gaza - Book Launch - Webinar - Register your free ticket - Thu, 23 July 2020
Show Comments