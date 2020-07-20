Iraqi experts mocked over coronavirus vaccine claims

Two Iraqi health experts have drawn mockery online over claims a coronavirus vaccine would be ready by September 2020, the New Arab reported.

In a TV interview with Al-Sharqiya news, Salem Al-Bahadli and Jawad Al-Diwan, both senior advisors to an Iraqi government task force on coronavirus, said they were looking to procure a Chinese vaccine for the novel virus which they claim has been tested on the military and subsequently used by the United Arab Emirates.

They also added that another American vaccine had already been approved for tackling COVD-19.

The claims have raised questions amongst Iraqis on social media over the competence of the Iraqi government, as the deadly virus remains a serious threat in the country. Companies worldwide have been working to develop a vaccine to tackle the global coronavirus pandemic, but none has yet been approved.

