China reaffirms its commitment to the â€˜two-state solutionâ€™

Chinese President Xi Jinping supports an independent and sovereign Palestinian state alongÂ the 1967 bordersÂ on the basis of the two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict, reportedÂ WafaÂ news agency.

This came during a telephone call this morning with Palestinian Authority President, Mahmoud Abbas.

Making it clear that “this is the right direction,” the Chinese president told Abbas that “China supports the just demands of Palestine. The country believes in dialogue and negotiations between the parties.”

HeÂ condemnedÂ Israel’s plan to annex a large portion of the West Bank including areas of the strategic Jordan Valley and said that his country has been exerting efforts in order to encourage Israel to refrain from carrying out its plan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to extend Israeli sovereignty to the illegal settlements as well as parts of the Jordan Valley,Â comprising 30 per centÂ of all West Bank land.

“The international community must take a fair stand as an effort to promote peace,” Xi stated.

Noting that China and Palestine are “good brothers, good friends and good partners,” Xi claims the two sides have always trusted each other and firmly supported each other on issues involving their respective core issues and major concerns.

He went on to reiterate his countryâ€™s support for the PA and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Meanwhile, Abbas praised Chinaâ€™s support for achieving peace on the basis of international legitimacy and opposition to the annexation plans which violate international legitimacy.

He added that the Palestinian side speaks highly of China’s important achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, and sincerely appreciates Chinaâ€™s invaluableÂ supportÂ and assistance to Palestine in its battle against the pandemic.

