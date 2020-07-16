PA: 23 EU countries stand with Palestine against annexation

Nabil Shaath, Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas’ close aide, announced on Wednesday that 23 European Union (EU) countries stand with Palestine against the Israeli plan to annex large swathes of occupied West Bank, Al Watan Voice reported.

The only two European states which have not yet announced their stance are Austria and Czech Republic.

“There should be consensus if the EU wanted to impose sanctions on Israel; therefore, the two remaining states must join the other 23.”

He indicated that EU consensus is not only needed for imposing sanctions on Israel, but also for the recognition of the Palestinian state.

Shaath also stated that if Palestine sought support from the international bodies, including the UN General Assembly, it would be easy to obtain an overwhelming majority against the annexation and the deal of the century.

The senior PA and Fatah official reiterated that there is coordination between Fatah and the other Palestinian factions, including Hamas, in relation to supporting Abbas’ efforts against the annexation.

