Shaath: PA, Hamas in contact to resume reconciliation

Senior political adviser, Nabil Shaath, said the Palestinian Authority is in contact with Hamas in order to resume reconciliation talks and end the internal division.

Speaking to Donia Al- Watan, Shaath said he is personally making contact with Hamas as well as holding discussions with the various parties working on the reconciliation file to develop a clear timetable to resume talks.

Shaath said the ban on travel due to the coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected the resumption of talks, but there are suggestions to use virtual conference platforms to overcome these obstacles.

“It is no longer feasible for Gaza to remain separated from the West Bank and Jerusalem. Whoever wants a state and national unity must avoid the past stages. What is required now is a practical and detailed program to build unity,” he said.

Shaath added that the Palestinians need to develop a new economic plan to reduce dependence on the Israeli economy which includes building relations with Arab countries and Europe.

