Fatah says Abbas willing to send delegation to Gaza to discuss reconciliation

A senior member of the Fatah said on Saturday that the Palestinian President and head of the movement, Mahmoud Abbas, is willing to send a delegation to the Gaza Strip to hold reconciliation meetings with Hamas and other factions.

Rawhi Fattouh said in a statement: “I now announce with confidence that President Abbas is ready to send the Fatah delegation again to Gaza, despite the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

“Personally, I am ready to implement the task, if I am assigned to it. National unity is above everything else,” he added.

In February, a delegation from Fatah visited the Gaza Strip and met with leaders of a number of factions except Hamas.

Remarking on the visit, Fattouh said: “We had contact with Hamas in order to arrange the meetings, and we were surprised with options put for us that we had to accept according to their arrangement.”

READ: Hamas calls on Fatah to take practical steps towards reconciliation