Sudan adjourns trial against Bashir for 1989 coup

A Sudanese court today adjourned until 11 August the trial of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir and some of his former allies on charges of leading a military coup that brought the autocrat to power in 1989, Reuters reported.

The court said the decision was made to allow the case to be heard in a larger court and allow more lawyers and family members of the defendants to attend.

Some lawyers had complained their colleagues had not been able to get into the session.

Other defendants include former allies of Bashir such as former Vice President Ali Osman Taha and Ali Al-Haj, secretary general of the Islamist Popular Congress Party (PCP), judicial officials said.

A Sudanese court has already handed Al-Bashir a two-year sentence in December on corruption charges. He also faces trials and investigations over the killing of protesters.

UN: Sudan being subjected to a ‘series of tragedies’, needs urgent assistance