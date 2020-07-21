Turkish, Libyan and Maltese ministers meet in Ankara

Turkey’s Minister of Defence hosted a meeting in Ankara yesterday where he discussed regional issues with Libya’s Interior Minister and Malta’s Minister of National Security and the Interior. Details of the meeting between Hulusi Akar, Fethi Basaga and Byron Camilleri were provided by the Defence Ministry on Twitter.

“We have agreed that the cooperation between our countries will continue in the coming days for the sake of peace in the region,” said Akar. “I believe that these efforts we make, with the contribution to peace and stability, will be an important model not only for us, but also for the whole world in the coming period.”

Malta’s Camilleri pointed out that Turkey has confirmed that it is ready to provide “important” support in the Mediterranean, one of the world’s deadliest migration routes. “We are grateful for the significant contribution of Turkey and the Libyan Government [of National Accord],” he added.

As far as Libyan Minister Basaga is concerned, stability in the Mediterranean basin is essential. “Supporting Libya’s stability is one of the most important points,” he said. Cooperation with his country’s legitimate government to this end will help, he added.

Last month, military forces affiliated with the GNA, which is backed by Turkey, ended a year-long offensive on Tripoli that was launched by the Egypt-backed militia of renegade Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

READ: Turkey dismisses Egyptian proposal for Libya ceasefire