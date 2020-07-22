Gaza festival to launch new phase of Hamas-Fatah relations

The planned national festival in the Gaza Strip is to launch a new phase of agreement between Hamas and Fatah, a member of the Islamic Resistance Movement’s Political Bureau said on Tuesday.

“It is possible for Hamas, Fatah and other Palestinian factions to agree on a common political programme, and the PLO is able to include new Palestinian factions,” explained Hussam Badran to local politicians. He stressed that national unity and resistance are the biggest assets that the Palestinians have. “These are the reasons why we are respected by our Arab brothers and the international community.”

The senior Hamas official pointed out that the planned Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank made it clear that the three decades of “futile” political programme must be ended. “Reactivating popular resistance needs understandings and guarantees related to the freedom levels in the occupied West Bank,” he added.

On Monday, Hamas announced a national festival in Gaza where its leader Ismail Haniyeh and Fatah and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas will deliver speeches.

Representatives of the other Palestinian factions will also take part in the event, which is planned to consolidate unity and good relations among the groups.

