Missing Saudi man found dead in desert in Muslim prayer position

A missing Saudi man was found dead in the middle of the desert on Sunday morning, after three days of intensive searches, local media reported.

Fourty-year-old Dhuwaihi Hamoud Al Ajaleen, a resident of Wadi Al Dawasir in Riyadh province of Saudi Arabia, was registered missing by his family. A wide-scale search was instigated and his body was found prostrating in the desert, as if in prayer. It is not known which of the five prayers Al Ajaleen was offering at the time of his death.

His pick-up truck was found only metres from him. Video footage of the scene shows the car stuck in the sand.

Prayers poured in on social media after videos of Al Ajaleen circulated.

MAY ALLAH FORGIVE HIM AND GRANT HIM JANNATUL FIRDAUS AND TO WHOLE UMMAH OF RASOOLALLAH SAW AAMEEN — HUMZA ILYAS (@HUMZAILYAS3) July 21, 2020

