Turkey: Woman murdered for refusing ex-partner’s advances

The body of a Turkish woman, who had gone missing for five days, was found yesterday ditched in a forest in Turkey’s Mentese district, Anadolu Agency reported.

Twenty-seven-year-old Pinar Gultekin was reportedly beaten and strangled to death by her ex-partner, who has confessed to killing her ‘in a fit of rage’ after she refused to get back into a relationship with him.

The young economics student’s murder has sparked mass protests in Turkey and ignited an online outcry against gender-based violence.

Turkey became the first country to ratify a Council of Europe Convention on preventing domestic violence in 2011.

Since the beginning of 2020, 98 women in Turkey have been killed by men that they knew, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

READ: ‘We will be victims of an honour killing,’ say Saudi sisters at risk of deportation from Turkey