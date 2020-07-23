Popular Front calls on PA to ‘stop bullying’ Palestinians

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) yesterday called on the Palestinian Authority (PA) to immediately release activists who are fighting against corruption, Quds Press reported.

The activists, the PFLP said in a statement, were arrested during a protest organised by the United Palestinian Hirak in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The PFLP condemned acts which punish those who express their opinions in relation to the PA or criticise corruption within it, adding that these are protected rights within Palestinian law.

It went on to call on all NGOs and organisations that tackle corruption to stop their silence and highlight the PA’s violations.

Concluding its statement, the PFLP said the PA “must stop bullying” Palestinians and “degrading their dignity,” and begin fighting corruption and reforming its institutions.

READ: PFLP criticises Abbas for blocking budget payment