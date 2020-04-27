PFLP criticises Abbas for blocking budget payment

The Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) has criticised Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for stopping the PLO’s National Fund from making a budget payment to the organisation, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported on Sunday.

“Tightening restrictions on the neck of the PFLP, halting its budget and arresting its members will not break it or make it retreat from its principles,” insisted Mariam Abu Dagga, a member of the PFLP political bureau. “The PFLP will continue sticking to its principles regarding resistance against the Israeli occupation and implementation of the decisions taken by the National and Central PLO Councils.”

Abu Dagga pointed out that the PLO does not belong to any particular faction. “It belongs to all of the Palestinians, including the PFLP.”

READ: The PA has no political strategy to counter US-Israeli annexation plans

Fellow political bureau member Laila Khalid added, “We will not surrender to the financial dictations imposed upon us by the PLO leadership, and we will not give up our principles.” She noted that the PFLP attempted to sort out this issue with the PA President, “But he insisted on his rule: I will punish you until you kiss my shoes.”

The legendary freedom fighter said that this is not how a president should unite the people and bring the factions together to confront the enemy.

According to the Deputy Leader of the PFLP, Ahmed Fu’ad, blocking the budget was an act of “piracy” and “aggression” against the Popular Front. He described Abbas as “unjust, oppressive and authoritarian” but stressed that, “This will not break the back of the PFLP.”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is also the head of Fatah and the Palestine Liberation Organisation. Fatah controls the PLO.