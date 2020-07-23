Sudan’s praises intelligence service, one month after army foiled pro-Bashir rebellion

Sudan’s recently appointed Defence Minister, Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, praised the country’s intelligence service, describing it as the safety valve for the country and promised to provide all means necessary to allow it to continue to carry out its role.

During a visit to the General Intelligence Service’s headquarters, Yassin said that it carries out sensitive and critical roles, along with other security apparatuses, to defend the country.

Intelligence chief Jamal Abdul Majeed described Yassin’s visit as “historic” and important especially amid the threats that the country is facing, which, he explained, put more pressure on the GIS and increases the importance of its role in supporting all the state’s other security bodies and the transnational government in general.

Last month Sudan’s army quelled an armed rebellion within the intelligence service by agents loyal to the ousted President Omar Al-Bashir. As a result, the Transitional Sovereign Council, which currently runs the country and which comprises army generals and civilians, accepted the resignation of the GIS’ head Abu Bakr Dumblab and appointed Abdul Majeed, who had formerly headed the military intelligence.

A popular uprising that started in December in 2018 led to the ouster of Al-Bashir, who had been president for 30 years.

