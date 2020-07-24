Sisi: Egypt facing unprecedented national security threats

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi called on Egyptians to unite behind the government’s efforts to face national security threats that the country “never witnessed [before] throughout its modern history.”

In a speech commemorating the 23 July 1952 coup, in which the army’s forces toppled the monarchy and consolidated military privileges over civilians that are still in place until today, Al-Sisi said that the government is implementing “a comprehensive strategic vision” and developmental plan in order to “build a strong nation”.

Al-Sisi, himself a military chief before he led a coup in 2013, ousting the country’s first democratically-elected civilian president, said that the threats facing the country are “extremely serious and sensitive,” which means that Egyptians need to be united and confident that they can “preserve Egypt’s security” and ensure their continued life in stability and peace.

“God destined for this generation to face threats that Egypt never witnessed throughout its modern history,” he said, adding he was confident in the country’s “capabilities to secure Egypt’s present and future, so that it will be as great and glorious as its past.”

