Egypt releases first-ever 'counter-terrorism' report  

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry has issued a first-ever report on the country’s efforts to counter terrorism, local media reported yesterday.

The Foreign Minister’s deputy assistant, Ehab Fahmy, said in a statement that the report was the “first of its kind”, adding that it was prepared “in coordination with a number of ministries and state agencies”.

Fahmy pointed out that the report had documented the Egyptian government’s “efforts and tools to counter-terrorism”, adding that it reflected what he described as a “comprehensive Egyptian approach in confronting such international scourge”.

“Egypt has long called on the international community to implement a comprehensive approach in order to uproot the causes of terrorism, including countering all terror organisations without exception and punishing state sponsors of terrorism,” the official noted. He stressed that the report had highlighted Egypt’s “leading role in fighting terrorism at the regional and international levels.”

The publication, he continued, included an initiative launched by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in 2014 “to rectify religious discourse”, urging a “full commitment and respect of international law and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

READ: Egypt’s army says it foiled ‘terrorist’ attack in northern Sinai