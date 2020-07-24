UAE pardons 515 prisoners in Eid celebration

Keeping with local traditions, 515 prisoners have been pardoned by the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nayhan. The 71-year-old, who has taken a back seat since suffering a stroke in 2014, is also said to have cleared the debts of the inmates.

Rulers of the Emirates traditionally pardon hundreds of prisoners during Ramadan and Eid. In April, Al Nayhan pardoned 1,511 prisoners for the holy month while Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, exonerated 874 prisoners the same month.

“The President’s pardon comes within the context of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives based on values of forgiveness and tolerance and gives the released prisoners a chance to change for the better by starting a new life and engage in positive participation in a manner that benefits their families and communities,” said news agency, WAM.

“The annual pardon also comes as part of Sheikh Khalifa’s keenness to enhance family cohesion, bring about happiness to mothers and children and give the pardoned prisoners a chance to reconsider their future and return back to the righteous path that ensures a successful social and professional life.”

