Qatar emir meets US military chief in Doha

Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held talks on Sunday in Doha with General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Anadolu Agency reported.

The talks dwelt on strategic cooperation between Qatar and the US, particularly in the defense, military and security fields, the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office, said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed regional developments and joint efforts to enhance security and stability of the region, the statement said.

Qatar hosts some 13,000 US troops in al-Udeid Airbase, 30 km southwest of Doha. The base is used as a central command for operations against the Daesh/ISIS terror groups in Iraq and Syria.

READ: Qatar Airways seeks $5bn in compensation from blocking countries