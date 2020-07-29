LNC’s spokesman says no ceasefire before Turkey leaves Libya

The spokesman of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar, said that a ceasefire could be implemented only after Turkey leaves Libya “completely”.

Ahmed Mismari accused Turkey of capitalising on the ceasefire in his country to smuggle weapons and send more mercenaries into Libya through trading vessels.

Mismari added that Turkey is using US-made tanks and hawk missile systems on Libyan territory.

He noted that the LNC has reinforced its combat axes to the west of Sirte, as well as its troops in Sirte, Jufrah and across the oil-rich area.

Turkish-backed forces affiliated with the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) have recently repelled a year-long offensive on Tripoli by Hafar’s eastern-based LNC, which is backed by Egypt and the UAE.

