US Democrats reject restrictions on military aid to Israel

July 29, 2020 at 12:12 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
Palestinian protestors clash with Israeli forces during a protest marking the 53rd anniversary of Naksa or setback day, near the Jabara military check point in Tulkarm, West Bank, Palestine on June 5, 2020 [Issam Rimawi / Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces can be seen in the West Bank on 5 June 2020 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
American Democrats voted overwhelmingly against a draft resolution which would restrict US military aid to Israel, reports revealed yesterday.

The draft resolution also condemned Israeli settlements, which have been labelled illegal by the UN Security Council.

The committee rejected the addition of the term “occupation” and refused to condition aid to Israel should the occupation state move forward with annexation efforts.

The amendment was introduced by Clem Balanoff, the Illinois director of the pro-Bernie Sanders non-profit “Our Revolution”.Although 34 members voted in favour of the motion, 117 opposed it and five abstained.

