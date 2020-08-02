Coronavirus claims more lives across the Middle East

The coronavirus pandemic continued to claim lives across the Middle East and North Africa on Saturday. Below is a summary of deaths and confirmed cases, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 680,500 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

Nearly 17.64 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 10.36 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said six more deaths and 770 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours. As many as 491 recoveries were also reported in a day.

The total number of cases in the Gulf state rose to 67,448, including 453 deaths, and 58,525 recoveries.

Lebanon

In Lebanon, two new fatalities and 175 cases were reported by the Health Ministry. The death toll in the country hit 61 and the total number of cases reached 5,730.

Algeria

At least 13 deaths and 556 new infections were reported in Algeria over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the Health Ministry.

The death toll in the country reached 1,223 and the number of cases climbed to 30,950, including 20,988 recoveries.

United Arab Emirates

In the UAE, the Health Ministry confirmed 254 new cases and 346 recoveries.

In a statement, the ministry said the number of confirmed cases in the country reached 60,760, including 351 deaths, and 54,225 recoveries.

Palestine

At least 323 new cases were reported in Palestine, said a statement by health authorities. The death toll stands at 85.

Number of cases hit 15,555 in the occupied Palestinian lands, including East Jerusalem. A total of 6,598 recoveries were reported.

Qatar

In Qatar, the Health Ministry registered 216 new cases.

A ministry statement said the total number of cases in the country rose to 110,911, including 174 deaths, and 107,578 recoveries.

Jordan

No new deaths were reported in Jordan, but 15 new coronavirus cases were reported, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

To date, 11 people have died from COVID-19, 1,208 people have been infected, and 1,094 patients have recovered, the statement added.